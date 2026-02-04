Overwatch is dropping the ‘2’, adding 10 new heroes, and coming to Switch 2, in major revamp

Blizzard has announced a major content update for Overwatch 2, which will see the hero shooter drop the ‘2’ from its name, add an unprecedented ten new heroes, and kickstart a “new story-driven era”.

A Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game has also been confirmed, with a release later this year alongside its second 2026 season.

From February 10, Overwatch will kick off a yearlong narrative arc, ‘The Reign of Talon’, that will unfold across six seasons. Blizzard says this is the first “fully connected annual storyline” in Overwatch history, with worldbuilding, events, hero launches, and art direction centred around the fictional Talon group’s rise.

According to Blizzard, the Talon narrative will evolve in real-time through in‑game events, cinematics & hero trailers, short stories & comics, live map & visual updates, updated maps reflecting events in the story, new voice lines and character interactions, and a “fully integrated” narrative viewer.

Notably, Season 1 will add five new heroes to Overwatch – an unprecedented addition for the series – and a total of ten will be added across all of 2026.

The first five new heroes, coming with Season 1, are:

DOMINA — Tank (Talon) – “Heiress and vice president of Vishkar Industries. An elegant battlefield controller with long‑range precision and defensive zone control.”

– “Heiress and vice president of Vishkar Industries. An elegant battlefield controller with long‑range precision and defensive zone control.” EMRE — Damage (Talon) – “Once a model Overwatch agent, now aligned with Talon. A fast‑paced, mobile soldier archetype with conflicting identity due to cybernetic modification.”

– “Once a model Overwatch agent, now aligned with Talon. A fast‑paced, mobile soldier archetype with conflicting identity due to cybernetic modification.” MIZUKI — Support (Talon) – “ Member of the Hashimoto clan, allies of Talon.”

Member of the Hashimoto clan, allies of Talon.” ANRAN — Damage (Overwatch) – “A high‑mobility assassin who manipulates fire. Hero Trial runs Feb 5 – 10!”

– “A high‑mobility assassin who manipulates fire. Hero Trial runs Feb 5 – 10!” JETPACK CAT — Support (Overwatch) – “A long‑teased hero delivering airborne ally‑transport utility.”

February 10 will also see Overwatch give a full interface overhaul in what Blizzard’s calling “the largest menu redesign” in franchise history. That includes a new 3D hero lobby in Season 1 (expanding to full party in Season 4), new notification hub, faster navigation + reduced friction, revamped hero gallery, social panel, and global navigation.

Speaking to Eurogamer, game director Aaron Keller called the revamp, “our most ambitious launch that we’ve ever had for Overwatch”, and “the largest year we’ve ever had”, but stopped short of describing it as a relaunch. “We think about it more as an expansion moment for the game,” he said.

The idea is that Overwatch will have a big story arc each year, starting with Reign of Talon. “If you look at the year we’re just jumping into, yes, we have this massive moment at the start, and we do want to do something big next year,” Keller said. “But at the same time, we are releasing a new hero every season this year, and it’s something we’ve never done before. So this is, in essence, us really committing to something bigger.”

In a press conference, Blizzard emphasized its commitment to Overwatch, after a tough few years in which it’s backtracked on big new features and lost some of the excitement of its original iteration. “We look at this business as something that will carry Overwatch to the next 10 years,” said Walter Kong, head of live service development at Blizzard. “We don’t look at it as a sprint, but a marathon.”

Blizzard president Johanna Faries added: “I think there’s a vision that Overwatch is a pillar for Blizzard that we believe is a timeless game. It’s not limited to chronology. It’s certainly not limited to number structures. And as we think about putting a forever game mindset to this universe, not only for what it is today, but what it can continue to grow to become multiple experiences.”