Open-world Dragonheir: Silent Gods adds major update and Might & Magic III Crossover

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SGRA Studio and Proxima Beta have announced a major new update for their open-world strategy RPG Dragonheir: Silent Gods, including a crossover with Heroes of Might & Magic III.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods is a multiversal open-world strategic RPG featuring high-fantasy worlds, tactical combat, and party-based exploration

Available now and headlined by the Carnival Celebration Server and the new season Hymn of Chess and Blade, the game’s latest major update introduces synchronized server progression and new gameplay systems, offering new and returning players a great opportunity to jump in.

Headlining the new content is the new season, “Hymn of Chess and Blade”, which adds 20 new Legendary heroes, new Mythic Artifacts and equipment sets, new Familiar Batwing, and Crown Contest, a server-wide competitive mode.

The update also introduces Magichess, a new auto-chess gameplay mode, which allows players to build teams from their existing hero roster and compete across multiple modes, including PvE challenges and real-time PvP matches. The mode also features a permanent progression system, Legacy Coffer, which carries benefits across seasons.

Heroes of Might & Magic III Crossover

Dragonheir: Silent Gods’ long-teased, year-in-the-making crossover with Ubisoft’s strategy RPG game Heroes of Might & Magic III is also live this week, adding a story-driven exploration mode, Journey to Antagarich, which takes place in the setting of the games.

According to a official synopsis, players will “march alongside legendary Ranger Gelu through fog-shrouded, enemy-infested wilds, battle back the relentless undead legions of nefarious necromancer Sandro, and uncover the chilling truth behind his unexpected return to power.”

This limited-time crossover brings two unique rewards to players — both permanently unlockable for their account, but only claimable during the event window.

The first is the Mythic Familiar: Master Genie, a free unlock for all players who complete the core Central Krewlod exploration chapter in Journey to Antagarich before the event ends.

Its signature ability, Lamp Wish, delivers dynamic, fully customizable effects tailored to the player’s team composition – it buffs burst damage for single-support, high-offense line-ups ideal for PvE challenges, stacks continuous attack and crit damage bonuses for double-support endgame progression teams, and unleashes AoE damage with healing reduction to shut down tanky sustain line-ups in PvP.

The crown jewel of the collaboration is the Angelic Alliance, the exclusive, universally versatile Mythic Artifact synonymous with Heroes of Might & Magic III, which delivers unmatched power for every team archetype, from burst damage to tank and support builds.

Earnable only during the event via the limited-time Light of Order event, players can collect Holy Feathers through free gameplay exploration or in- game purchases to enter the draw, with a guaranteed drop of the Angelic Alliance within 200 non-repeating pulls.

Celebration Server Launches with Limited-Time Rewards

To mark a key milestone for the game, Dragonheir: Silent Gods is introducing a limited-time Carnival Celebration Server, running from March 27 to May 26.

Designed as a player-focused initiative, the server offers exclusive rewards and events for new, returning, and existing players:

Players can obtain the exclusive Legendary Hero Anneliesis through the Radiant Wings Summon event.

through the Radiant Wings Summon event. Additional rewards including Heliolite Dice and hero fragments.

Daily login events and celebration activities providing premium items, cosmetics, and limited-time bonuses.

Participation in the Celebration Server is optional and operates independently from standard servers.

The opening period for Celebration Servers (including Celebration Return Servers) is from April 7, 2026 05:00:00 to April 21, 2026 04:59:59 (UTC+0). All servers launched during this period are classified as Celebration Servers. Once this period concludes, the game will launch regular non-celebration servers.

“We’re thrilled to bring players together for this unified global season while introducing our community to new ways to experience Dragonheir,” said an SGRA Studio spokesperson.

“With the Celebration Server, Magic Chess, and our collaboration with Heroes of Might & Magic III, we’re excited to share this huge update with new players and our passionate community alike.”

For more information about the new update, visit Dragonheir’s official channels such as Discord, Youtube or Facebook.