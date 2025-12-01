Only 2% of Battlefield 6 matches during launch week were affected by cheaters, EA claims

Battlefield 6’s development team claims that only around 2% of online matches that took place during the game’s first week were affected by cheaters.

In an ‘anticheat update’ posted on the game’s official blog, Battlefield Studios shared some data about the game’s launch week, focusing mainly on its Match Infection Rate [MIR].

According to the studio, the MIR is a percentage which indicates the likelihood that a player will encounter a cheater when they play a single match of Battlefield 6.

The studio claims that during the week following launch, “around 98% of all matches were fair and free of cheater impacts”, meaning the average MIR was around 2%.

“We prefer using [MIR] to know whether we are being successful or not as opposed to just volumes of enforcement such as bans because even though we’ve been busy blocking, kicking, suspending and banning cheaters, it doesn’t mean much if we haven’t protected your play experience,” it said.

“This helps make sure we focus not just on catching cheaters after they have already cheated and ruined your match, but that we are effectively keeping them from ever producing an impact to begin with.”

Sharing more data, the studio explained that during the game’s Open Beta period, more than 1.2 million cheat attempts were blocked by the game’s Javelin software. “We even banned some over-confident cheaters who were live-streaming their cheats in real time,” it said.

Over the game’s launch weekend more than 367,000 cheat attempts were blocked, a figure the studio says is “less than during comparable Open Beta weekends but in line with the current number of cheat developers we are tracking”. To date, a total of 2.39 million cheat attempts have been blocked.

“We are presently aware of, and have multiple detections for, 190 cheat related programs, hardware, vendors, and resellers and their communities”, the studio added.

“Since launch 183 of them (96.3%) have announced feature failures, detection notices, downtime, and/or taken their cheats offline entirely.”

VGC’s Battlefield 6 review praised its “excellent multiplayer”, saying it made up for a “boilerplate single-player effort”.

“Battlefield 6 is exactly what the fans wanted, and what this game needed to be,” we wrote. “The single player is fine, if largely tertiary, but the multiplayer shines. Extremely fun to play, rewarding and full of excellent maps and modes, this is the Battlefield multiplayer suite that will be bring those lost by 2042 back into the fold.”