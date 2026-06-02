An Onimusha: Way of the Sword demo is out today, with a release confirmed for September

Capcom’s upcoming Onimusha: Way of the Sword now has a confirmed release date of September 25, 2026.

The release date was announced during PlayStation’s June 2026 State of Play showcase, where it was also announced that a demo would be released for Onimusha today, June 2, 2026.

The Onimusha series stretches back to 2001, and the most recent entry has been eagerly anticipated by fans for years. The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer, showcasing detailed cinematics and gory action gameplay.

VGC’s Onimusha: Way of the Sword hands-on preview said: “I left my first Onimusha experience eager for more. From what I’ve played so far, there’s an unexpected B-movie schlock to Way Of The Sword, a refreshingly maximalist goofiness to its samurai action that feels akin to what might happen if Platinum were allowed to make a Sekiro sequel. It’s Devil May Cry meets Resident Evil, with a sprinkling of Miyazaki magic.”

Players will be able to get their first taste of Onimusha: Way of the Sword with the demo today, and will be able to play the full game on PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC on September 25, 2026.