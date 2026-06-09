Onimusha: Way of the Sword producer responds to players who say the demo is too easy

The producer of the upcoming Onimusha: Way of the Sword has addressed players’ complaints that the demo is too easy.

A demo for the next game in the Onimusha series was released last week, letting players try the game before its full release on September 25.

Some fans of the series have complained that the demo is too easy in their opinion, and that the series – which is generally considered moderately challenging – is at least usually harder than this.

Now the game’s producer Akihito Kadowaki has posted a video message on the official Onimusha account on X, reassuring players that the demo’s difficulty level will not match that of the main game.

According to Kadowaki, the demo deliberately overpowers protagonist, giving him powers he shouldn’t have at that stage in the game, to let players try a wider range of moves.

“Thank you so much for playing the demo for Onimusha: Way of the Sword,” Kadowaki said in the video. “We’ve heard the feedback that the demo felt too easy for some people. First, the demo is just a slice of the early part of the story.

“Also, we really wanted you to enjoy a variety of Musashi’s actions, so we intentionally equipped him with some late-game skills. Because of that, some players might have felt a lack of challenge.

Thanks to everyone who has played the Onimusha: Way of the Sword demo so far!



Here's a short message from Producer Kadowaki regarding the difficulty that some players have expressed. pic.twitter.com/x2cmrysJnj — Onimusha ▶️ Demo Out Now (@OnimushaGame) June 8, 2026

“Rest assured, in the final game, the bosses and the regular Genma will put up a tougher fight. Please look forward to the challenge in the full game.”

In VGC’s Onimusha: Way of the Sword hands-on preview, we said we left the demo “eager for more”.

“From what I’ve played so far, there’s an unexpected B-movie schlock to Way Of The Sword, a refreshingly maximalist goofiness to its samurai action that feels akin to what might happen if Platinum were allowed to make a Sekiro sequel,” we said. “It’s Devil May Cry meets Resident Evil, with a sprinkling of Miyazaki magic.”