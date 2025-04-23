Onimusha 2 remaster’s new Hell difficulty is so hard only a couple of developers have beaten it

Capcom says the new Hell difficulty in its upcoming Onimusha 2 remaster is so hard that almost none of the development team can complete it.

The remaster of Capcom‘s action adventure game, which was originally released on PS2 back in 2002, will be released on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and POC on May 23 with enhanced visuals and new quality of life features, including more difficulty settings.

Now, in a joint media interview attended by Automaton, the game’s director Motohide Eshiro has said that the hardest of these new difficulty settings, which is called Hell, is so difficult that only one or two of Capcom’s developers have managed to reach the credits.

“Hell mode is very challenging and is implemented for those who are confident in their skills,” Eshiro explained. “If you clear it, you will want to brag to others. However, you can save during the game, so even if you are not that confident, I think you will be able to play it to a certain extent if you proceed carefully.”

When asked if any of the development team had been able to complete Hell mode, Eshiro stated that only “one or two people” had managed to do so, explaining that the studio’s rule was that as long as at least one of the team could complete it, that would be good enough.

According to Capcom, Hell mode adjusts the game’s difficulty to the extent that a single hit is enough to kill the player. Those who fall on the other side of the gaming ability spectrum are also catered for with the introduction of a new Easy mode, which lessens the challenge and lets them focus more on the story.

Other quality of life features added to the remaster include the ability to swap weapons without pausing, and the ability to choose exactly when Jubei transforms into an Onimusha.

Auto-saving, skippable cutscenes, multiple aspect ratios and an expanded in-game gallery have also been added to the remaster, while players who pre-order will get the Onimusha 2: Orchestra Album Selection Pack, which features orchestral music tracks and various in-game items.