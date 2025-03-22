One of the worst games ever made could be coming to Steam

A game notorious for being one of the worst ever created may be coming to Steam.

Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing was originally released on PC in 2003, and quickly gained a reputation for being terrible.

Now, as noted in SteamDB’s database, a listing for the game was added earlier today, with a release date of Q2 2025.

“Get ready for some brake jamm’in, CB talk’in, convey roll’in action across America,” the game’s Steam description reads. “From Portland Oregon to Miami Florida, you’ll be hauling loads and trying to stay one step ahead of the law as you climb into your Big Rig for non-stop driving action.

“And if that’s not enough, you’ll also be able to race your modified Rig on one of 5 different tracks for the ultimate driving rush as you crush the competition and set a new track record.”

The 2003 game was developed by Stellar Stone, and published by GameMill Publishing. While Stellar Stone is again listed as the developer here, the publisher is instead listed as Margarite Entertainment, an entity that doesn’t appear to have much of a presence online.

April Fool’s Day is a little more than a week away, and there’s chance (albeit slim) that this is an early attempt at preparing a prank that’s been spotted early.

Assuming it’s genuine, however, it would mark the return of one of the worst rated games on Metacritic, where it’s currently sitting at a rating of 8 out of 100.

The game was reviewed by GameSpot at the time, and was given a score of 1 out of 10, where it was heavily criticised for its apparent complete lack of collision detection, CPU opponents who never leave the starting line and poor handling.

It also become something of a meme online, thanks to its poorly-written celebration screen which declares “YOU’RE WINNER” any time the player wins a race.

“Just how bad is Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing? It’s as bad as your mind will allow you to comprehend,” GameSpot’s 2003 review read. “It is so disturbingly bad that even its budget price tag seems like a slap in the face. It really makes you wonder if the company that put out this dreck even took so much as a half minute to glance at the game that it was releasing.

“The game’s readme file does assert that the game was thoroughly tested on various PCs, but the end result seems to suggest otherwise. The fact is, even if you tried, you couldn’t play Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing the way it was seemingly intended to be played, and even if you could, you wouldn’t want to.”