One of the first Lego Pokémon sets will reportedly cost $650 and be the seventh biggest Lego build ever

When Lego Pokémon launches next year, it’s set to feature one of the largest and most expensive Lego sets ever.

Until recently Mattel had been the only company making Pokémon-themed building block sets in the West, under its Mega brand of bricks.

However, in March it was announced by The Pokémon Company and the Lego Group that Lego Pokémon sets are coming soon, with the first sets from the collaboration expected in 2026.

Now a new report on the Legoleak Reddit page claims to have the first information on next year’s collaboration with Lego and Pokémon, which will be mainly aimed at adult collectors.

According to the new information, the first wave of Lego Pokémon sets will include a 587-piece set costing $59.99 and a 2,050 piece set costing $199.99.

However, the news that will raise most fans’ eyebrows is the claim that the third set will contain 6,838 pieces and cost $649.99, making it one of the most expensive and largest Lego sets ever.

Should the claim be true, this would make the mystery Pokémon set the seventh largest in Lego’s history, in terms of the number of pieces. The top 10 would be as follows:

World Map (11,695 pieces) Eiffel Tower (10,001 pieces) Titanic (9,090 pieces) Colosseum (9,036 pieces) Star Wars – UCS Death Star (9,023 pieces) Star Wars – Millennium Falcon (7,541 pieces) Unreleased Pokémon set (6,838 pieces) Star Wars – AT-AT (6,785 pieces) Star Wars – The Razor Crest (6,187) The Lord of the Rings – Rivendell (6,167)

The report claims that the three Pokémon sets will be released on March 1, with Lego Insiders able to buy it from, February 27.

The same reporter also claims that there will be two bonus sets available for those who use the official Lego site. The site will reportedly have a Pokémon-related GWP (gift with purchase) from February 27, meaning customers who spend a certain amount of money, or buy a certain product, will get this exclusive Pokémon set for free.

It’s also claimed that a Nintendo-related set (which may or may not be Pokémon related) will be added as an Insiders Reward on February 27, and will cost Lego Insiders members 2,500 reward points.

Lego has been collaborating with Nintendo for the past five years, with the Lego NES first releasing in August 2020 for $229.99 / £209.99. The set includes a brick-built NES model and accompanying 1980’s style television set, complete with scrolling Super Mario Bros scene.

Since then Lego has released sets based on various Nintendo game franchises, including Super Mario, Donkey Kong, Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda, and Mario Kart.