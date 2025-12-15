‘One of my biggest dreams’: 2,000 drones power the world’s largest game of Tetris

The largest ever game of Tetris was held this weekend, thanks to more than 2,000 synchronised drones in the Dubai skyline.

The spectacle was part of the Red Bull Tetris World Final and powered by drone firm Lumasky, which transformed the sky into a playable Tetris canvas.

Finalists Fehmi Atalar from Turkey and Leo Soloranzo from Peru each had five minutes of solo play on the drone-powered game, with the former winning with 168,566 points.

The drone game was played within the Dubai Frame, a 150-meter-high landmark that acts as an observatory and museum in Zabeel Park, Dubai.

The inaugural Red Ball Tetris World Final took place between December 11 and 13, with an orchestra performance, fan experiences, and more. Players could register and compete via a Red Bull Tetris mobile app.

Playing the largest game of Tetris in the sky?



Consider it done ✅ pic.twitter.com/UkfYiIkCWo — Red Bull Gaming (@redbullgaming) December 14, 2025

What does esports look like when you take the competition from screen to skies?

At the Red Bull Tetris World Final, 2,000+ drones turned Dubai Frame into the world’s first open-air, live playable Tetris game. 🏆 Fehmi Atalar claimed the first world title > https://t.co/rkU3BshESr pic.twitter.com/DdEKjHowRM — @RBContentPool (@RBContentPool) December 14, 2025

Alexey Pajitnov, creator of Tetris, said in a statement: “When I created Tetris in 1984, I never imagined it would become the global cultural icon it is today, continuing to evolve in new and exciting ways.

“One of my biggest dreams has been to see it played with drones, so I’m thrilled to see that dream come to life. Red Bull Tetris perfectly captures our shared spirit of innovation, excitement, and energy, taking the game to new heights like never before.”

Winner Fehmi said: “I said after the semi-finals that if I win, it will be a huge achievement for my country and myself. So it is really insane to win today, it feels surreal. Over these 5 years of Tetris experience, this was the best moment and this event was one of a kind.

“I managed to play like a machine and although I could have done things a bit cleaner, I achieved a flawless run and did not miss a single point in any of my matches so I am very happy.”