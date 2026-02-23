One of March’s PlayStation Plus ‘free’ Essential monthly games has been leaked

One of the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Essential monthly tier in March has been leaked ahead of an official announcement.

The ever-reliable Dealabs insider billbil-kun, who has a lengthy track record of correctly revealing upcoming hardware and software announcements, has posted one of the games to be included in March’s offering.

According to the insider, the main Essential game for next month is PGA Tour 2K25, which was released in February 2025.

The sixth instalment in the PGA Tour 2K series was generally well-received by critics and currently has a Metacritic score of 80 on PS5.

Sony has yet to officially confirm March’s PlayStation Plus Essential games, and billbil-kun has also yet to be able to confirm the rest of next months line-up.

PGA Tour 2K25, and whatever else Sony has planned for March’s Essential tier, will be available to claim from March 3 until April 7, at which point they will be replaced by another selection of titles.

As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.

Players can continue to claim February’s PlayStation Plus Essential games until the morning of March 3. These include Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.