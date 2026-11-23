One of GTA 6’s most elaborate Easter eggs has been solved after 4 days.

While most players are still in the early chapters of GTA 6, some players are discovering some of the game’s biggest secrets only days after the game launched.

One such Easter egg, discovered by a YouTube creator, is likely one of the most elaborate Easter eggs in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

Note: This story contains details about the Easter egg. While we’d encourage players to go and see it for themselves, the likelihood of you stumbling upon this organically is very low.

The Easter egg involves a musical chime from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and an elaborate riddle that took one player across Leonida in order to solve it.

YouTube creator Memeio deciphered a code which saw him travel the, flipping switches and pressing buttons at specific substations. As he explains in his original post, the Easter egg, which requires knowledge of Vice City’s cheat codes, took three days of following in-game electricity wires in order to find each substation.

As requested, here is the entire cutscene! I highly recommend you go and do this secret yourself, but I'm happy to share it with the world (I literally spent three days following powerlines in game to find the substations...) 🤓 https://t.co/dEuXIRDXj5 pic.twitter.com/3NuYYRqlCp — Memeio (@MemeioYT) November 23, 2026

They payoff for this Easter egg is a trip back to the 1980s. If all the steps of the Easter egg are done correctly, then a portal will open, sending the player back to a stylized version of the PS2 game. Not only this, but a cameo from Danny Dyer, reprising his role as Kent Paul, is also part of the Easter egg.

When players return from the Easter egg, they’ll be given a shirt and a motorbike belonging to Tommy Vercetti, the protagonist of GTA: Vice City.

Grand Theft Auto 6, which launched on Thursday, has become the most successful launch for any piece of media in history, after being pre-ordered over 32 million times, according to Rockstar.

VGC’s Grand Theft Auto 6 review calls it “the game of the generation”, saying Rockstar “delivers its modern masterpiece with a remarkable artistic achievement that exceeds all expectations”.

“Rockstar’s developers have created a remarkable open world that excels in storytelling, gameplay, visuals, music and technology to achieve something truly unmatched,” we wrote. “Minor performance issues don’t dull the sparkle of an absolute must-play experience. GTA 6 was more than worth the wait. “