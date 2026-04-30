‘One fateful, horrifying night’: Here’s the first trailer for the Resident Evil movie

Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film have released the first trailer for the new Resident Evil movie, which is directed by Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian).

Set to debut in cinemas on September 18, the latest attempt at translating Resident Evil to film is described as “a thrilling and terrifying reinvention” of the franchise.

According to an official synopsis, the movie follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who “unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.”

According to Constantin Film CEO Oliver Berbin, director Zach Cregger was given “the carte blanche to do whatever he wanted to do with that IP” for the new film.

“With Resident Evil, we have had an incredible journey with one of the most successful international IPs of more than a billion dollars in box office for many years,” he explained, “and now we are creating something new – not just a new story idea, but to allow a new generation to take the IP into their own hands and form something different.”

Berbin said the next Resident Evil movie is “far away from everything that is connected to Resident Evil, only because Zach Cregger has his own style”.