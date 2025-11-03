Olympics ends Esports plans with Saudi Arabia after just one year

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has ended its partnership with Saudi Arabia and cancelled plans to hold the Olympic Esports Games in the country.

In a statement, the IOC said that, just a year after it announced a 12-year agreement with the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC), the pair have decided to end their partnership, following a recent review.

According to the IOC, “both parties are committed to pursuing their own esports ambitions on separate paths”. The IOC will develop a new approach to the Olympic Esports Games, it said.

“This approach will be a chance to better fit the Olympic Esports Games to the long-term ambitions of the Olympic Movement and to spread the opportunities presented by the Olympic Esports Games more widely, with the objective of having the inaugural Games as soon as possible,” a statement reads.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Esports World Cup said in its own statement that it would continue pursuing its plans in the field.

“EWCF will continue to focus on building on the success of the Esports World Cup, the world’s largest gaming and esports festival, and launching the inaugural Esports Nations Cup in November 2026, a landmark event celebrating national pride, global competition, and community connection,” it said.

“We remain committed to fostering an inclusive and sustainable international esports ecosystem, co-created with key stakeholders around the world.

“EWCF will continue to collaborate with global partners, to expand opportunities for players, clubs, and fans everywhere, while championing the spirit of fair play and innovation that unites traditional sport and esports alike.”

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has made a series of investments in the video games industry in recent years and is central to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s goal of making the Saudi economy less reliant on proceeds from oil.

The PIF has stakes in Take-Two, Nintendo, and recently agreed a deal to take control of Electronic Arts.