Olympic figure skaters celebrate their milestone medal win with a Mortal Kombat routine

A pair of Olympic figure skaters celebrating a milestone victory performed a routine based on Mortal Kombat at the weekend.

Georgian skaters Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava won a silver medal in the figure skating pairs event at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 last Monday, beaten only by the Japanese entrants.

Their silver medal win was a particularly notable one, because it marked the first ever medal won for Georgia at any Winter Olympics.

With the hard work done, the pair then took part in the figure skating Exhibition Gala on Saturday, where the top skaters from the Winter Olympics took to the ice one more time.

Because the Exhibition Gala has no judging and there are no medals at stake, the skaters are free to perform more creative routines focused more on entertainment than mastery of technique.

As such, Metelkina and Luka Berulava decided to perform a routine based on Mortal Kombat, accompanied to Techno Syndrome, the theme from the Mortal Kombat movie.

The performance opened with the pair standing at the side of the rink, discussing their plans for the evening. “I heard that today there’s an amazing figure skating show, so we can go there,” Metelkina said.

“Oh no, I’m too lazy to go somewhere,” Berulava replied. “I think we should play computer games.” He then offered to teach Metelkina how to play, after which they took to the ice dressed as Kitana and Sub Zero.

After being spun for a lengthy period, Metelkina ended her performance dazed, as in the ‘Finish Him / Her’ section of a Mortal Kombat fight.

Instead of performing a Fatality finishing move on her, however, Berulava instead performed one of Mortal Kombat’s infamous Friendship moves, and the pair performed a second routine to the tune of True by Spandau Ballet.

This wasn’t the first time video games featured at an Olympic event. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics opened with a suite of video game music, with themes from 14 games playing during the Parade of Nations, including Final Fantasy, Monster Hunter, Dragon Quest, Sonic the Hedgehog and Chrono Trigger.