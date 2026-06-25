Olivia Rodrigo is the latest musician to arrive in Fortnite as a playable character

Olivia Rodrigo is the latest musical artist to arrive in Fortnite.

The three-time Grammy award winning singer-songwriter is the latest person to appear in the game’s Icon Series, which is dedicated to celebrities appearing as themselves in the game.

Rodrigo is added to the game today, where players can purchase two outfits and a cosmetic set. She’ll also appear as an NPC in the game’s Battle Royale mode.

Available in the Fortnite Item Shop now, and staying until July 25, are the following:

Olivia Rodrigo SOUR Outfit – Includes reactive styles and a LEGO Minifig variant

Includes reactive styles and a LEGO Minifig variant Oliva Rodrigo Lover Girl Outfit – Includes reactive styles and a LEGO Minifig variant

Includes reactive styles and a LEGO Minifig variant Good 4 U Emote – With mirror-breaking and flame effects

With mirror-breaking and flame effects Maggots for Brains Emote – With hearts and fairy dust effects

With hearts and fairy dust effects 3 new Jam Tracks – Drop Dead, Maggots for Brains, Deja Vu

Drop Dead, Maggots for Brains, Deja Vu Olivia’s Butterfly Wings Back Bling

Flammable Sticker Collection Back Bling

Players who find the Olivia Rodrigo NPC in the Battle Royale Island can jam near her to unlock a free Heart Locket Spray and a new Loading Screen.

“I’ve always loved how Fortnite brings people together in a really specific way,” Rodrigo said in a statement. “It’s exciting to have my music brought into this world and to have players embrace different looks from my albums.”

Fortnite’s current season, Season 7, has already seen a slew of crossover content being made available to players, the most recent being Rambo.

Guest characters and IPs introduced this season have included The Bride and Gogo from Kill Bill, Doc Brown and Marty McFly from Back to the Future, Vincent and Jules from Pulp Fiction, Lisa from Blackpink, Danny Phantom, Lego Ninjago, Playboi Carti, Kim Kardashian, SpongeBob SquarePants, Bleach, Batman Beyond, South Park, Adventure Time, The Office, Chappell Roan, KPop Demon Hunters and Power Rangers, to name just some of them.