Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting an official trading card release.

The GTA 6: Sports Trading Card Collection is being produced through a partnership between Rockstar and collectables distributor Panini America. The release is set for this December, so it’s just a few weeks away.

The trading card collection will include a selection of cards that can be found in-game, centred around fictional sports stars and teams.

The artwork on the cards ranges from stylised drawings and in-game character renders, just as you can find in GTA 6 itself. As with any other trading card release, there will be cards of varying rarities in each pack.

Grand Theft Auto VI official trading cards, coming soon from @PaniniAmerica and @RockstarGames. pic.twitter.com/H1VrYVXTm5 — Panini America (@PaniniAmerica) November 24, 2026

Right now, there’s no word on when exactly they will be released, how much they will cost, and what regions they will be available in. All we know right now is that they will be distributed by Panini America, so it remains to be seen if fans outside of the US will be able to pick them up too. There isn’t currently a way to place a pre-order for these cards either.

This partnership is among the first post-launch merch drops for GTA 6. Prior to the game’s launch, we saw Rockstar collaborate with the Miami Heat in the US for a sports-themed merch line. In the UK, there was a high-profile drop at Selfridges, with more than 60 items on sale.

We can expect to see more partnerships like this in the future, as GTA 6 has just enjoyed record-breaking launch success. PlayStation says it’s the biggest launch of the console maker’s history, with 39 million players at launch. It earned $3.79 billion on release day too, eclipsing even GTA 5, which previously broke records with its ultra-successful launch.