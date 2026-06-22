OD has a secret system to help players too scared to keep playing, Kojima says

Hideo Kojima has shared a new image of his Xbox-published horror game, OD, and claimed that it will “go beyond the limit of the ‘scariness’” that other games have reached.

Last shown at an event last September, OD is described by Kojima Productions as a completely new gaming experience that runs on Unreal Engine 5. Kojima is collaborating with movie director Jordan Peele on OD, which stars Hunter Schafer, Udo Kier, and Sophia Lillis.

In a new feature marking Xbox’s 25th anniversary, Entertainment Weekly has shared some new comments from the platform holder and Kojima regarding OD, as well as what appears to be an in-game screenshot.

According to the publication, Kojima was hesitant to talk in detail about what OD is, for fear of revealing too much, but allegedly, the broad concept is to get the player to “overdose on fear”.

“I wanted to do something new. I wanted to do something different,” Kojima said. “I had this OD concept since I was working on DS1 [Death Stranding], and I was working on it just by myself. I can’t reveal much detail, but it’s something that no one has ever seen before. A new game system.”

He added: “I pitched to many people, to the big companies, and also to the up-and-coming companies. All of them said the same thing. They said that I’m crazy, and that they really don’t understand the concept — that they will not be able to do it.”

According to Kojima, his objective for OD is to “go beyond the limit of the ‘scariness’ that other games had reached”.

“It’s a single-player game, and I wanted to make it as scary as possible,” he said. “But for those who might stop playing when it gets too scary, I have thought of a system that will allow them to keep going. I can’t say much more, because it’ll give too much of a hint on the system, and I could get in trouble for saying too much!”

OD was signed by former Xbox boss Phil Spencer. However, in the Entertainment Weekly feature, new gaming head Asha Sharma shared positive words on the project, calling it “a deeply moving game”.

“I’ve got great artists and creatives that can pick a great game better than I can, and so I want to give it space, but most importantly, I think it just represents another kind of game.”‘