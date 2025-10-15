October’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue games include Silent Hill 2, Until Dawn 2024 and Tekken 3

Sony has announced the games coming to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month.

As ever, the latest batch of Game Catalog titles will be available to play for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tier members.

As was previously leaked last week, the main addition to the Game Catalog this month is the Silent Hill 2 remake.

It’s joined by a number of other horror games to mark Halloween, including the 2024 remake of Until Dawn, Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 and V Rising.

One game is also being added to the PS Plus Classic Catalog, which is only available to Premium members. The much-loved Tekken 3 is this month’s title.

The full list of games set to be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on October 21 can be found below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

PlayStation Plus Premium | Classic Catalog

Tekken 3 (PS1)

September’s additions to the Game Catalog included WWE 2K25, Persona 5 Tactica, Green Hell, Fate/Samurai Remnant, Crow Country, The Invincible and Conscript, with Legacy of Kain: Defiance joining the Classic Catalog.

This month’s PlayStation Plus Essential games are already available. Players can claim Alan Wake 2, Goat Simulator 3 and Cocoon.

Sony recently announced plans to shift away from providing PS4 games as part of its monthly PlayStation Plus offerings.

Starting in January 2026, “PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit” of the service, with the platform holder instead turning its focus to offering PS5 titles.