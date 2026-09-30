October’s ‘free’ PlayStation Plus games include F1 25

PlayStation has revealed the next three games coming to all PS Plus tiers this month, including F1 25 for PS5.

The EA Sports racer is joined by Crytek shooter Hunt: Showdown 1896 (PS5) and D3’s Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 (PS4, PS5).

All three games will be available to PlayStation Plus members from Tuesday, October 6 until Monday, November 2.

As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.

PlayStation Plus members have until Monday, October 5, to add Sniper Elite: Resistance, MLB The Show 26, Wobbly Life, and Chained Echoes to their game libraries.

PlayStation Plus Games for October 2026