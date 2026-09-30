October’s ‘free’ PlayStation Plus games include F1 25
Sony has revealed the next three games coming to PS Plus
PlayStation has revealed the next three games coming to all PS Plus tiers this month, including F1 25 for PS5.
The EA Sports racer is joined by Crytek shooter Hunt: Showdown 1896 (PS5) and D3’s Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 (PS4, PS5).
All three games will be available to PlayStation Plus members from Tuesday, October 6 until Monday, November 2.
As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.
PlayStation Plus members have until Monday, October 5, to add Sniper Elite: Resistance, MLB The Show 26, Wobbly Life, and Chained Echoes to their game libraries.
PlayStation Plus Games for October 2026
F1 25 | PS5
Leave your mark on the world of racing in F1 25, the official video game of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship. Enjoy single player experiences such as Career and My Team 2.0, letting you create your own F1 stories as you take control as the Owner of a Formula 1 team. Then take the race online against other players, including a brand new multiplayer mode in F1 World, where you and your friends race as a squad against AI drivers.
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Hunt: Showdown 1896 | PS5
Hunt: Showdown 1896 is a new era of the addictively unforgiving extraction shooter. In corrupted backwaters lost to history, fight back alone – or with friends – against timeless evil. Twisted monsters and other ruthless Hunters stand between you and your Bounty. Risk everything as Hunt consumes you. Race competing Hunters to track down bosses, send them to hell, claim their bounty, and fight your way to extract. If others only slow you down, go alone. If you find strength in numbers, take up to two teammates along.
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Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 | PS5, PS4
The square Earth is under attack by giant enemies. Teammates scattered around the world are waiting to be rescued. Select 4 teammates from among those you have collected and create your own team. Design the team perfect for your play style, select your equipment, and then deploy to battle. In addition to soldiers from the mainline EDF series, this game also includes soldiers from the EDF spin-offs, and enemies who ravaged the planet in previous releases have also crossed over into this world to join the fight. Enjoy fighting numerous enemies, including redesigned voxel versions of old favorites, as well as new enemies unique to this release. Enjoy four player online co-op and two player local split screen on PS5 and PS4.