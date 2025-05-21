Oblivion Remastered was April’s best-selling US game, Forza Horizon 5 leapt from 42nd to 2nd due to PS5 release

The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered was the best-selling game in the US last month.

The news was posted on Bluesky by Mat Piscatella, executive director and video game industry analyst at Circana (formerly NPD), which tracks US games retail data, including both physical sales and digital sales.

According to Circana’s data, Oblivion: Remastered was April’s best-selling game on Xbox, best-selling game on PlayStation, fifth best-selling game on Steam and best-selling game overall across all formats.

Piscatella also noted that, in the 13 days from the game going on sale on April 21 to the end of the reporting period on May 3, Oblivion: Remastered managed to sell more units in the US than the original version of Oblivion did in its first 15 months combined.

In terms of full game dollar sales, it also generated more money in those 13 days than the original Oblivion did in its first 14 months combined.

Elsewhere in the charts, Forza Horizon 5 was the second best-selling game in the US last month, shooting up from its previous month’s ranking of 42nd.

This is almost certainly because of the game’s PS5 release on April 29 (and its Premium Edition PS5 release on April 25), meaning it made it to the second place spot after less than a week of sales.

April 2025 Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games - U.S. (Dollar Sales, Physical and Digital from digital data sharing publishers, excludes add-on content)

In terms of sales for the total year up to May 3, The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered has become the third best-selling game so far, with Monster Hunter: Wilds still first and Assassin’s Creed: Shadows still second.

“Four of the top five – and five of the top seven – best-selling games of the month on PlayStation platforms were published by Microsoft,” Piscatella pointed out.

According to Circana’s player engagement tracker, Call of Duty HQ had the most monthly active users on both PlayStation and Xbox, while the PS Plus releases of RoboCop: Rogue City and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre saw them entering the PlayStation monthly active users charts at 8th and 10th respectively, up from 111th and 375th.

Over four million people played The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered during its first week, according to Bethesda. The game managed 170,000 concurrent players on Steam during its opening week, smashing the previous record held by The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim.