Oblivion clears 4 million players and shatters Elder Scrolls Steam record

Bethesda has claimed that over four million people have played its Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster since its surprise launch earlier this week.

Celebrating the milestone, the publisher wrote on social media: “We are so grateful to the over 4 million of you that have already ventured into Cyrodiil with Oblivion Remastered. Thank you!”

Replying to the message on X, Xbox’s account added: “That’s a lot of cheese wheels in pockets. Huge congrats”.

The Oblivion remaster was simultaneously announced and released earlier this week for consoles and PC, as well as Xbox Game Pass.

On Steam, the game has already achieved a peak concurrent player number of over 170,000, according to SteamDB, making it by far the most concurrently played Elder Scrolls game.

We are so grateful to the over 4 million of you that have already ventured into Cyrodiil with Oblivion Remastered. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Fz1lo7XZtM — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) April 25, 2025

Oblivion Remastered features a total graphical revamp, along with changes to the original game’s audio and gameplay.

“The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered modernises the 2006 Game of the Year with all-new stunning visuals and refined gameplay,” reads a synopsis for Remastered.

“Every single asset in the game was recreated from scratch,” claims developer Virtuos. The game also features completely reanimated lip syncing, based on the game’s original performance capture data.

Established in 2004, Virtuos is one of the largest game makers in the world. It focuses on supporting the development of major triple-A games or bringing existing titles to new platforms.