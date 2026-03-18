Nvidia’s DLSS 5 reveal trailer only has 16% likes on YouTube as players make their voices heard

Nvidia’s new DLSS 5 technology doesn’t appear to be winning over players yet, if YouTube statistics for its reveal trailer are anything to go by.

On Monday Nvidia announced DLSS 5, the next generation of its image enhancement technology, which it claims is “the most significant breakthrough in computer graphics since the debut of real-time ray tracing”.

DLSS 5 uses an AI model to alter the visuals of supported games with what Nvidia calls “photoreal lighting and materials”, but there has been some backlash from some players who have accused it of applying an unwanted filter of generative AI visuals over the original graphics.

This backlash is reflected in the 70-second reveal trailer on the official Nvidia GeForce YouTube channel, which shows before and after shots in such games as Resident Evil Requiem, Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield and EA Sports FC.

At the time of writing, the video has been viewed more than 1 million times but its ratio of likes to dislikes is only around 16% positive. Of the more than 98,000 likes and dislikes clicked on the video, only around 16,000 have liked the video while around 82,500 have disliked it.

Nvidia also posted five smaller demo videos showing how separate games look with DLSS 5 turned on and off, and these too have been met with overwhelming negativity. The full stats are as follows (at the time of writing):

In an apparent response to the negativity, Nvidia has pinned a comment to the main reveal trailer in an attempt to explain to players that DLSS 5 is “not a filter” and ensures developers keep artistic control.

“Important to note with this technology advance – game developers have full, detailed artistic control over DLSS 5’s effects to ensure they maintain their game’s unique aesthetic,” it wrote.

“The SDK includes things like intensity, color grading and masking off places where the effect shouldn’t be applied. It’s not a filter – DLSS 5 inputs the game’s color and motion vectors for each frame into the model, anchoring the output in the source 3D content.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has also downplayed criticism of DLSS 5, claiming that detractors of the AI technology are “completely wrong”.