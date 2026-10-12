Nvidia has reportedly stopped producing RTX 5090 cards to focus on RTX Pro GPUs for AI data centers

Nvidia has stopped production of its GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card, according to reports.

Nvidia introduced the RTX 5090 GPU in January 2025, and it remains the best graphics card on UserBenchmark in terms of performance.

Since its release, however, the price of the RTX 5090 (along with other high-powered GPUs) has rocketed due to their usefulness in making the high powered calculations needed for generative AI.

Originally set at a price of $1,999 at launch, street prices now range from $4,000-$5,000 or above, as retailers sell out extremely quickly when new stock arrives.

Now, according to hardware leakers @honzing2020 and @Zed__Wang, as noted by Tom’s Hardware, it appears that Nvidia has ceased production on the RTX 5090 entirely.

The reason for this is the GB202 silicon used in RTX 5090 card. This silicon is also used in Nvidia’s RTX Pro GPUs, which are significantly more expensive and used specifically for use in AI data centres and other processor-intensive environments.

All future GB202 supplies are RTX Pro exclusive https://t.co/eZPZW3HdXU — MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) October 10, 2026

The theory provided by Tom’s Hardware is that if Nvidia removes the RTX 5090 from production, AI data centres can’t buy them all up in an attempt to save money, and will instead have to buy the more expensive RTX Pro GPUs.

Because the RTX 5090 is also so powerful that it doesn’t have any direct competition from AMD, it’s theorised that Nvidia can take them off the market without sacrificing its position as the dominant GPU manufacturer in the PC gaming market.

While the ongoing component shortage has mainly focused on the availability and extreme price increase of RAM, the importance of the role GPUs also play in the issue is important.

GPUs can perform parallel processing, often performing technical calculations faster and with greater energy efficiency than CPUs, making them useful in training neural networks. As such, the most powerful graphics cards – most notably the RTX 5090 – are being bought up by AI companies, meaning many PC owners miss out on using them for games.