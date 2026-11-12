Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns following multiple cheating scandals

Nvidia has confirmed that embattled CEO Jensen Huang is stepping down.

This comes after Huang admitted to committing adultery with a woman – an alleged Chinese government asset – and was accused of another affair with one of his employees.

“Nvidia‘s Board of Directors announced today that Jensen Huang has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board, effective immediately,” reads a statement from Nvidia.

Vice President Colette Kress will lead the company in the interim until a new CEO is named.

“I am committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years,” Kress says in the statement. “We will continue advancing the work that has made Nvidia a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead.”

The statement does not specifically reference Huang’s various controversies, and instead thanks the now-former CEO for his “immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry.”

Huang admitted to having an affair last Sunday, apologising to his family in a statement sent out to Nvidia staff. Press reports named businesswoman Alice Huang (no relation) as the woman at the centre of this affair, and it was also reported that US intelligence believed Alice Huang to be a Chinese spy. Due to this, Nvidia launched an investigation into the matter, and Huang said he would “cooperate fully.”

Following this, there were further reports that Huang had another affair, this time with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s VP of healthcare.

Today, board members met to decide Huang’s fate. Given the news we are hearing now, it is likely they agreed to oust Huang but allowed him to step down.

The turbulence at Nvidia could have a knock-on effect in the gaming industry. Right now, component suppliers like Nvidia are more important than ever, as we face widespread shortages brought about by the rise of AI.

Nvidia itself has gone all in on AI, including in its gaming ventures. The company recently rolled out DLSS 5, a new piece of tech that upscales games with generative AI. The results divided players, with many mocking the so-called improvements to games such as Resident Evil Requiem and Starfield.