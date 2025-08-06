Nutmeg is a deck-based football manager game based on ’80s and ’90s sticker albums

Secret Mode and Sumo Sheffield have announced Nutmeg, a deck-based football manager game.

Based on football sticker books from the 1980s and 1990s, Nutmeg has players starting with a Division Four team and starting a 20-year managerial career that takes them through the English football leagues.

Players set training schedules and transfer players, speak to the press, buy merchandise and set ticket prices.

Training generates cards which are added to the player’s deck, which is then used when taking part in matches.

“Stop an attack, gain control of the ball, and prove your bouncebackability with a well-played card to shift the odds in your favour and get one in the back of the net,” the game’s description reads.

The game’s players appear to be based on real players from the ’80s and ’90s, and every season new teams and players are unlocked. Players are encouraged to use their knowledge of football’s past to buy legendary players earlier in their careers before they went on to become expensive superstars.

The game originally started development at the Sumo Digital Academy, a talent development programme which creates new pathways into the games industry.

As development continued, the Nutmeg team “was called up” by Sumo Sheffield, where the game then entered full production.

Nutmeg is set to release on PC next year, and can be wishlisted on Steam now.