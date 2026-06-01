Now Tekken 8’s game director has followed Harada out the Bandai Namco exit door

Tekken 8’s game director, Kohei Ikeda, has announced he’s quit Bandai Namco, five months after series producer Katsuhiro Harada also exited the company.

In an announcement posted on his X page, Ikeda gave no reason for his departure, but claimed that the Tekken team would be left in good hands.

“Being surrounded by passionate and incredibly talented mentors and colleagues, and dedicating ourselves wholeheartedly to game development together, remains one of the most cherished experiences of my life,” he wrote.

“In particular, being entrusted with the role of Game Director for Tekken 7 and Tekken 8 gave me the opportunity to connect with fans and members of the Fighting Game Community (FGC) from all around the world. Sharing excitement, celebrating together, and spending unforgettable moments with all of you became one of the greatest treasures of my life.”

He continued: “While my role leading the team as Game Director is coming to a close, the values that both I personally and the Tekken Project have always cherished staying close to the fans and the community and building the game together with everyone will never change.

Announcement:

After 20 incredible years, I have left Bandai Namco Studios.

Thank you all for your support.



【ご報告】

バンダイナムコスタジオを退職いたしました。20年間、本当にありがとうございました。#TEKKEN #TEKKEN8 #鉄拳8 pic.twitter.com/3Xip9DOy5z — Kohei Ikeda（Nakatsu） (@nkt_dreamer) June 1, 2026

“I have entrusted those values, and that baton, to the incredible team that will continue shaping the future of Tekken. As I look forward to the future of Tekken and the FGC, I will also continue taking on new challenges as a game developer.”

Ikeda’s exit comes after a rocky launch for Tekken 8, which divided fans, and weeks after Tekken producer Harada announced his new studio with SNK.

In a recent interview, Harada said he was still recruiting for his new studio, and it was confirmed that Yuichi Yonemori, the director of multiple Tekken games, including Tekken Tag Tournament 1 & 2, has followed him to SNK.

Commenting earlier this year on his decision to quit Bandai Namco, where he held a general manager position, Harada said the retirement and “loss” of friends and colleagues had made him reflect on ‘time I have left as a creator’.