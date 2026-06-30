Now Rockstar says GTA 6 ‘plays best on PS5’

Rockstar has started including callouts in its GTA 6 marketing that the game “plays best on PS5”.

The claim was first included in Sony’s own social and blog posts to promote GTA 6 pre-orders last week. However, as of Monday, Rockstar has started including the PS5 callout in its own promotion as well.

When clicking through to the GTA 6 website via certain social posts, the ‘plays best on PS5’ message also appears prominently on the site.

Although it’s likely that PS5 Pro will offer the best console performance by default, the GTA 6 marketing claim appears to be in relation to PS5’s immersive features, such as haptic feedback and 3D audio.

Sony wrote in a blog last week: “Thanks to the close partnership between Sony Interactive Entertainment and Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto VI will play best on PS5 by taking advantage of PS5’s immersive features to deliver a deeply engaging single-player experience when it launches on November 19.”

In conjunction with a whole host of GTA promotion on Sony’s side, it looks like PlayStation has agreed a promotional partnership for the big Rockstar sequel.

Last week, PlayStation rebranded its consoles and mobile app to mark the opening of pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6, and players began noticing that PS5’s start-up menu now displays a custom GTA 6 animation, prompting them to pre-order the game.

This is notable, as it’s the first time in the console’s lifespan that a single game has taken over the PS5 start-up screen in this way.

Pre-orders for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 opened on Thursday. Rockstar has confirmed that while a physical version of the game will launch in November, it won’t include a disc.

Rockstar has also confirmed the game’s price. The standard edition of Grand Theft Auto 6 will retail for $80 USD, and the Ultimate Edition, which contains various in-game rewards, will retail for $100 USD.