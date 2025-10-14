Now PlayStation: The Concert has seemingly started cancelling 2026 dates

More dates have been cancelled for the troubled PlayStation: The Concert, this time in Europe.

PlayStation The Concert is a live stage show featuring music from across PlayStation’s 30-year history, notably including music composed by Gustavo Santaolalla (The Last of Us), Joris De Man (Horizon), Ilan Eshkeri (Ghost of Tsushima), Bear McCreary (God of War), and more.

Since the show was announced, however, numerous dates have been rearranged and outright cancelled.

Earlier this year, it was reported that shows planned for Poland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Italy, and Austria had all been cancelled, with others that were planned for May 2025 instead pushed back until March 2026.

Last week, VGC reported that all remaining 2025 North America tour dates for PlayStation: The Concert have been cancelled, including concerts in Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Charlotte, New York, Reading, Washington DC, Grand Rapids, Huntsville, Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia.

Now it appears that most of those European dates that were previously planned for May 2025 and had been pushed back to March 2026 have been cancelled too.

Noch nie eine so unorganisierte und untransparente Veranstaltung wie Playstation: The Concert gesehen. Schade, dass das ganze Ding jetzt nach einer bereits ungeklärten Verschiebung nun komplett ins Wasser fällt. @PlayStationDE Infos wären mal nett gewesen! https://t.co/uN79rAkPk7 — Salo (@Universalooo) October 14, 2025

PlayStation: The Concert, was bereits einmal verschoben wurde, wurde anscheinend in Deutschland in mehreren Städten abgesagt. pic.twitter.com/3u7OtA9Vr7 — Hype Your Games (@HypeYourGames) October 14, 2025

Of the six events planned for European venues in March 2026, according to the official PlayStation: The Concert website, five have either been officially cancelled or are no longer listed on the venue’s website.

The dates are as follows:

March 6 – ING Arena, Brussels, Belgium – officially cancelled

– officially cancelled March 7 – PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf, Germany – officially cancelled

– officially cancelled March 8 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland – cancelled, according to X user

– cancelled, according to X user March 9 – Olympiapark, Munich, Germany – officially cancelled

– officially cancelled March 12 – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany – no longer listed on venue website

The only European date that still appears to be going ahead (at the time of writing) is the March 10 performance at the Laszlo Papp Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Confirming the cancellation at its venue, Olympiapark in Munich stated: “Due to unexpected reasons beyond our control, we regret to inform you that PlayStation: The Concert, scheduled for 9 March 2026 at the Olympic Hall in Munich, will not take place.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase.”

Although its remaining North American dates for 2025 have been cancelled, PlayStation: The Concert currently has more than 25 dates on sale for the opening months of 2026 in cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Toronto.