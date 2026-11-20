Doom and Quake co-creator and id Software co-founder John Romero says he loves that games are easier than ever to make these days, but warns that real quality is needed more than ever to stand out.

In an interview with FRVR, Romero explained how during the earlier days of his career “distribution was so hard back then”, stressing that while the success of Doom was partly achieved through mail-order and shareware, it also owed a lot of that success to being sold in stores too, which was “like another universe”.

In those days, Romero said, “getting a publisher was hard” because the games industry was much smaller and there was less money to go around to fund new games.

Now, he explained, distribution is much easier because people can create and published their own games, but warned that this has led to a large number of low-quality titles, and that as much of an issue as this is on marketplaces like console digital stores and Steam, it’s even more of an issue on mobile, because “more than that’s being dumped onto Android every month”.

“Most of them are trash,” he said. “Most of them are AI-generated, or there’s a game-making kit used to just generate them automatically, you know? A lot of them.

“But it’s great, that the democratisation of getting your stuff out there is a reality now. Any little kid can get their game out there, just making something and go ahead and put it up there. It’s awesome. I love that you can do that. There’s not a barrier to doing that other than the hundred bucks that you have to pay to Apple for iOS developer license.”

Because it’s so easy to publish a game now, Romero noted that “now, more than ever, it’s about design”, and that when people ask him how to get their name noticed, he tells them to put it in front of people and if it’s good enough it’ll get people talking about it.

“The ability is there now,” he explained. “You have engines, you have frameworks, you have so many SDKs and ways of building games. That’s great. It can make everyone creative in another way, a new way, right? But it needs to be really good before anyone’s going to care.

“I always get people asking: ‘Well, how do I get people to notice my indie game? I’m nobody and have no idea how. If I just tweet it, it’s gone. Nobody sees me. I have 57 followers, or whatever.’

“My advice is to network as much as you can, get enrolled in as many indie game fests as possible… get your stuff out there… if it’s good and people like it, they will want to talk about it. The best promotion is when people want to talk about your game. So, yeah, it’s all about design. Have a really great design and people are going to want to talk about it.”