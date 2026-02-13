Now Clair Obscur’s soundtrack is breaking records, charting above Bad Bunny

Sandfall Interactive’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has achieved yet more record-breaking success, this time via its original soundtrack.

Released by Laced Records, the Expedition 33 original soundtrack has become the first game score to reach No. 1 on the Official Independent Albums Chart (UK), the Official Physical Albums Chart (France, UK), and the Official Vinyl Albums Chart (France, UK).

In the Physical Albums Chart, Clair Obscur is even above the recent album from Bad Bunny, who headlined the Super Bowl last weekend.

Its positions in the Top 100 Albums Chart for France, UK, and Germany are also the highest ever for an original video game soundtrack.

Across France, the UK, and Germany, the Clair Obscur original soundtrack entered the Official Albums Charts at the following positions:

#2 Official Albums Chart Top 200 France (Top Albums SNEP)

#2 Official Albums Chart Top 100 Germany (Offizielle Deutsche Charts)

#16 Official Albums Chart Top 100 (Official Albums Chart UK)

#1 Independent Albums Chart (Official Albums Chart UK)

#1 Official Scottish Albums Chart (Official Albums Chart UK)

#1 Physical Albums Chart (France, UK)

#1 Soundtrack Albums Chart (UK)

#1 Vinyl Albums Chart (France, UK)

#2 Soundtrack Albums Chart (Germany)

The Sandfall Interactive RPG has swept the awards this year, with its soundtrack winning ‘Game Music Award’ at the 2025 World Soundtrack Awards, and ‘Best Score and Music’ at The 2025 Game Awards. However, it was snubbed by the Grammys.

Physical soundtracks are available as a complete CD box set and on vinyl as a 6LP deluxe vinyl box set and 2LP set. An official concert will tour across the UK and Europe later this year as ‘A Painted Symphony.’

Lorien Testard, composer of Clair Obscur, said: “I want to thank all the players and listeners for welcoming our music into your lives. I don’t really have the words to express how moving it is for us to share our songs with you in your daily life, whether they are by your side for joyful dances around a saxophone, or moments gathered around a guitar, singing for those we hope to see again…”

He added: “Every day, I feel that invisible and deep bond that music creates between us. I will be forever grateful to have had the chance to paint the Clair-Obscur with you. I look forward to meeting you again for a new adventure — whether in shadow… in light… or somewhere in between so that a bouquet may be born.”

Danny Kelleher, CEO and founder of Laced Records, said: “We remain completely bowled over by the response to the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 video game soundtrack, both in terms of digital streams & sales and physical units sold.

“While the Laced team worked tirelessly on this campaign, its success belongs to the incredibly talented co-composers Lorien Testard & Alice Duport-Percier, and the passionate game developers at Sandfall Interactive. Together, they created a phenomenon for those who come after.

“As a label that has championed video game music for over 10 years, it’s very exciting for us to see music from a new game achieve this level of record-breaking commercial success and break into the mainstream music charts.”