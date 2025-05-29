Now-cancelled Black Panther game would reportedly have had T’challa’s son taking on the Skrull

Concept art and story details from the now-cancelled EA Black Panther game have seemingly emerged.

The game, which was in development at the now-shuttered Cliffhanger Games, would have seen players taking on the role of T’Challa’s son, according to an X user citing a survey held by EA.

User @notfunEman also posted several pieces of concept art for the game, and some story details. The game would have seen players taking on the role of Azari, T’Challa’s son.

Azari, who was reportedly one of several playable characters in the game, fights T’Challa in ritual combat to begin the story, but would have been interrupted by the Skrull invading Wakanda and kidnapping T’Challa.

Little was known about the game, which has been in development for several years. Director Kevin Stephens, who previously worked on Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War, said last year: “We want our game to enable players to feel what it’s like to be worthy of the Black Panther mantle in unique, story-driven ways, and we want Cliffhanger Games to empower everyone on our team as we collaborate to bring this amazing world to life.”

It emerged this week that the game has now been cancelled, and that EA is closing down the studio that was formed to work on the project.

According to a report from IGN, the publisher has shut down Cliffhanger Games, and is attempting to place affected staff in other roles across the company.

The report says EA will also be laying off other staff on its mobile and central teams, in a round of layoffs separate to those last month which saw 300-400 staff laid off across EA, including 100 at Apex Legends studio Respawn Entertainment.