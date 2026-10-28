November’s three ‘free’ PS Plus Essential monthly games include Dead Island 2 and Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered

PlayStation has officially announced the three games coming to the PlayStation Plus Essential tier next month.

November’s selection consists of three games, which will be available for players to claim from November 3 until November 30.

The first of these games is open-world horror action RPG Dead Island 2, which is available for both PS5 and PS4 players to claim.

This is joined by Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered, which consists of visually improved versions of Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness. It’s also available on both PS5 and PS4.

Finally, the third game in November’s selection is Monster Train 2, a single-player deckbuilding roguelike for PS5.

All three games will be available to claim from November 3 until November 30. at which point they will be replaced by another selection of titles.

As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.

Players can continue to claim October’s PlayStation Plus Essential games until November 3. These include F1 25, Hunt: Showdown 1896 and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2.