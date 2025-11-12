November’s PS Plus Catalog games include GTA V and two BAFTA-winning indies

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for November.

As was leaked last week, the headline addition is Grand Theft Auto V. GTA V was previously added in December 2023 and November 2024, lasting around six months each time before being removed from the service.

In addition, a pair of BAFTA-winning indie games are being added soon, in the form of British comedy Thank Goodness You’re Here, and The Chinese Room’s first-person horror game Still Wakes the Deep.

Finally, Kepler’s driving survival game Pacific Drive, PvP and co-op shooter Insurgency: Sandstorm, first-person puzzle game The Talos Principle 2, racing game Monster Jam Showdown, and MotoGP 25 are joining the PS Plus Catalog for November.

Joining PS Plus Premium in November is Lara Croft remake, Tomb Raider: Anniversary, which will be available for both PS5 and PS4.

All of these games will be available to play from November 18. As ever, the latest batch of Game Catalog titles will be available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tier members.

October’s PlayStation Plus Catalog games were Silent Hill 2, Until Dawn, Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1, and V Rising. October’s Premium game was Tekken 3.

This month’s PlayStation Plus Essential games are already available. Joining Stray on PlayStation Plus in November is EA Sports WRC 24 for PlayStation 5, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator for PS4 and PS5.

Sony recently announced plans to shift away from providing PS4 games as part of its monthly PlayStation Plus offerings.

Starting in January 2026, “PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit” of the service, with the platform holder instead turning its focus to offering PS5 titles.