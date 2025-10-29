November’s PlayStation Plus Essential games confirmed, including Stray

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games for November, which will be available to claim from Tuesday, November 4 for members of all three PS Plus tiers – Essential, Extra and Premium.

The most notable game joining the subscription service is PS4 and PS5 feline adventure Stray, which was the second-highest rated game on Steam in 2022.

Stray went on to win Best Debut at the Game Developers Choice Awards, and Best Independent Game and Best Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards.

Joining Stray on PlayStation Plus in November is EA Sports WRC 24 for PlayStation 5, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator for PS4 and PS5.

October’s PS Plus games, Alan Wake 2, Goat Simulator 3, and Cocoon, will remain available to claim for subscribers until Monday, November 3.

Sony recently announced plans to shift away from providing PS4 games as part of its monthly PlayStation Plus offerings.

Starting in January 2026, “PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit” of the service, with the platform holder instead turning its focus to offering PS5 titles.