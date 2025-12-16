Not even PlayStation or Xbox knew The Game Awards statue was Divinity, Larian CEO says

The Game Awards’ mysterious statue was such a well-kept secret that not even PlayStation or Xbox knew which game it was far.

That’s according to Larian Studios founder and CEO Swen Vincke, who told VGC that the reason for the statue – which was to promote a new game in the Divinity series – was so well-guarded that platform holders didn’t know about it.

In our extensive interview with Vincke, we asked if Larian intends to release the next Divinity game on PS5 and Xbox consoles, given the role they played in the part of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Vincke replied that Larian has yet to have conversations with the platform holders about the game, because they didn’t know about it until The Game Awards reveal.

“The platforms didn’t know the game existed until The Game Awards,” Vincke told us. “They just found out, so we still have to go and talk to them, so it was a fun reveal for them too. We really wanted to keep it a secret, which is really a pity that the leak happened.”

Shortly before the full reveal at The Game Awards, it was noticed that trademark information that matched the statue had been registered, pointing to a new Divinity game by Larian. As such, by the time The Game Awards arrive, some already knew to expect a new Divinity game, which was frustrating for the studio.

“There was a bit of cursing,” Vincke told us. “It’s a thing that happens, right? It’s not the end of the world. There are way more important things in life.

“It was really cool to see that the audience was engaged with the Hellstone. It really was a lot of fun. We know, obviously, what every single thing on that stone means, which we will reveal over time. It would have been cooler if it had remained a secret.”

The new game, which is simply titled Divinity for now, is the sixth main game in the series following Divine Divinity, Beyond Divinity, Divinity 2, Divinity: Original Sin and Divinity: Original Sin 2. The last game was released back in 2017.

“The gods are silent. Rivellon bleeds. New powers stir,” the game’s description reads. “Built by the team who brought you Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios unchains its ambitions to bring you an RPG with greater breadth and depth than ever before.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 was released in 2023 to great critical acclaim and won six awards at The Game Awards 2023, including Game of the Year, but last year Vinke said the studio was moving on from the Dungeons & Dragons universe to try its hand at something else.