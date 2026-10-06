Nolan North says he’s ‘110%’ up for playing Nathan Drake in a new Uncharted game, ‘if Sony wants to make money’

Nolan North says he would be “110%” interested in playing Nathan Drake again should another Uncharted game be in development.

The actor – who played Nathan Drake in all four main Uncharted games plus the PlayStation Vita spin-off Uncharted: Golden Abyss – was taking part in a Q&A session at the Gamergy show in Puerto Rico (as spotted by X user DomTheBomb).

One attendee asked North whether, should he ever be asked to play Drake again in a new Uncharted game, he would say yes. North replied: “100%, absolutely. Oh, yeah.”

“And I think it would be one of the biggest games ever if they decided to do it,” he added. “It just depends if Sony wants to make money.

“No, I absolutely would. You know, I try to stay in shape, just in case. But yeah, I think it would be… yes, 100%. It was 10 years of work with good friends, good people, a great developer. I can’t see a scenario that I would say no.”

Despite recent reports claiming that Uncharted 5 may be in development, North wasn’t giving any hints away, stating that he wasn’t aware of any new game announcements, but that it would be a huge deal if it was to happen.

“I love what I do, and that was such a pivotal role, and the idea of actually doing another one and then coming back to Puerto Rico or Tulsa, or those places, with people going ‘they finally did it, they finally did it’… so, I always keep out hope.

“I haven’t heard anything, but you know, it is a business and my God, can you imagine if they if they did? I mean, it would be the biggest announcement in gaming.

“And I don’t think that’s hyperbole, I think that’s true. I think that would be… to bring back a storied franchise like that? You just don’t want to make a Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

Last week a new report, which VGC can partially verify, claimed that Naughty Dog is working on a new Uncharted game that could star Nathan Drake and his daughter Cassie as protagonists.

According to the report, Uncharted 5 will be the next game Naughty Dog releases after Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which won’t release until next year at least.

The PlayStation studio hasn’t released a mainline Uncharted game since A Thief’s End in 2016, which was followed the next year by spin-off The Lost Legacy. Since then, the franchise has been on ice, other than the release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5 and PC.