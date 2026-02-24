‘No second chances’: Anyone who cheats in Marathon will be banned forever, Bungie says

Bungie has warned that any players found to be cheating in Marathon will be banned permanently.

In a new post on the official Bungie website detailing the networking and security setup for its upcoming extraction shooter, Bungie stated: “Anyone found to be cheating will be permabanned from playing Marathon forever, no second chances.”

Later in the post, the studio went into more detail on this, stressing that it will be taking a zero tolerance policy against cheaters.

“We are committed to making your experiences on Tau Ceti IV fun, engaging, and fair,” it said. “We will be continuously monitoring the live game and will make frequent updates and investments to our network technologies and security measures.”

It then reiterated: “We are taking a strong stance against cheating and anyone found to be cheating or developing cheats will be permanently banned from playing Marathon forever, no second chances.”

Bungie also acknowledged that anti-cheat detection measures can sometimes lead to false flags, where players who weren’t actually cheating can be incorrectly detected as having done so.

“No system is perfect so we will have an appeals system to monitor for any issues in detection,” it added, suggesting that players wrongly found to have been cheating will be allowed back into the game.

Bungie is holding an ‘open preview weekend’ for Marathon this weekend, during which players will be able to try the game for free and earn rewards.

The Sever Slam weekend will run from February 26 to March 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC, and will feature “an introduction to Marathon’s gameplay”, with some content locked for the full release on March 5.

The test period will include two zones – Perimeter and Dire Marsh – opening contracts for five of Marathon’s factions, all six Runner Shells, solo queue, proximity chat and more, according to Bungie.

Those who join the Server Slam will be able to unlock rewards for the full game, including a special emblem and player banner, and a tiered gear package which includes weapons, body implants and more.