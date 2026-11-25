CD Projekt Red is reassuring Xbox fans after revealing that it has entered into a marketing agreement with Sony.

This agreement will see CDPR partner with Sony for The Witcher 4‘s marketing. Rockstar had a similar agreement with Sony for GTA 6.

CDPR is now stating that this agreement has nothing to do with platform exclusivity, and that The Witcher 4 will remain available on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

“We’re looking forward to our partnership with PlayStation!” says joint CDPR CEO Michał Nowakowski. “And just to be clear: The Witcher 4 and our other upcoming titles will remain multiplatform.”

In a follow-up, Nowakowski was asked if this meant a timed exclusive was on the table, which he shot down: “All the platforms release at the same time – PS5, XB, and PC. No one gets left behind.”

This means that the partnership is solely for marketing purposes, which likely means that Sony will promote The Witcher 4 heavily, with CDPR in turn promoting the game’s PS5 release.

We’re looking forward to our partnership with PlayStation! And just to be clear: The Witcher 4 and our other upcoming titles will remain multiplatform. https://t.co/9X7YEvxHI2 — Michał Nowakowski (@michalnowakow) November 25, 2026

The partnership has come as a surprise to some, given the history between Sony and CDPR. When Cyberpunk 2077 launched in 2020, Sony famously made the unprecedented decision to pull the game from its storefront.

This was in response to complaints about how the game performed on base PS4, with many players seeking refunds. Cyberpunk 2077 was only relisted six months later.

It would seem then that Sony is confident that history will not repeat itself with The Witcher 4. Indeed, CDPR has spent the last few years updating Cyberpunk 2077, fixing bugs, improving the performance, and adding new content through both a paid DLC and free updates. It’s also switch it’s tech to Unreal Engine in a partnership with Epic.

Another part of Nowakowski’s statement that has attracted attention is that there is no mention of The Witcher 4 coming to Nintendo Switch 2. The Witcher 3 is available on the original Switch, but it was ported over two years into the Switch’s lifecycle.

CDPR did get Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 as part of the console’s launch lineup, but with The Witcher 4 set to be with us in 2028, we can expect it to be significantly more demanding. Despite this, the upcoming Witcher 3 DLC Songs of the Past will be available on Switch 2, skipping the original Switch.

The Witcher 4 doesn’t currently have a set release date, just the 2028 release window.