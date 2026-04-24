‘No old, stay gold’: Sega launches Sega Universe, a project designed to revive its older IP beyond games

Sega has launched Sega Universe, a new project aimed at bringing its older IP to other mediums.

Using the tagline “no old, stay gold”, the company released a statement in Japan saying it plans to “shine light on classic titles that are still loved by fans, distinct from current titles, and aims to transcend the world of games and deliver new ways to enjoy them”.

According to Sega, the first phase of Sega Universe will involve “anniversary projects” focused on IPs that are celebrating major anniversaries in 2026, with the aim being to deliver “nostalgic yet new entertainment content”.

While it hasn’t announced any specific produced yet, the Sega Universe website has a section called ‘2026 Selected’, which specifically notes that the following nine titles are celebrating big anniversaries this year:

Fantasy Zone (40th)

Out Run (40th)

Streets of Rage (35th)

Rent a Hero (35th)

Guardian Heroes (30th)

NiGHTS Into Dreams (30th)

Dynamite Deka (30th)

Sakura Wars (30th)

SGGG (aka Segagaga) (25th)

It’s not yet clear how Sega plans to mark each of these games – or indeed whether it specifically plans to mark all nine of them – but the English language version of the website gives an idea of what sort of products Sega is planning.

“Games and characters born in the past,” the site says. “Transcending generations and borders, they continue to live on in the same universe – even today. Beyond games, expanding into film, music, fashion, and even further forms of entertainment.

“While changing form, the experience is constantly updated. Everything created here remains in someone’s memory and is passed on to the next generation.”

Although Sega Universe appears to specifically be focused on transmedia projects rather than new games based on these IPs, Sega has already previously confirmed that a new Streets of Rage game is in development, along with new Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi and Golden Axe games (it also announced a new Shinobi, which is now out).

In 2024 Sega appointed Justin Scarpone as its new global head of transmedia, tasked with taking the success of the Sonic brand outside of video games and replicating it with Sega’s other franchises – such as Persona and Like A Dragon – across film, streaming, TV, live shows, and merchandise.

In an interview with VGC, Scarpone – who previously worked at Disney – hinted at Sega’s plans to revitalise its older, dormant IP through its transmedia strategy.

“I think there’s a core set of IPs that are currently the core pillars of our company,” he explained. “Tou have Sonic and Friends, you have Persona, you have Like a Dragon, and I would also definitely put Angry Birds in that bucket. Also, some of the things we do in Europe are quite interesting, like Football Manager, which is very stable and has a very loyal audience. Creative Assembly has Total War as well.

“So we have these businesses where, over the next five-to-ten years, we have a persistent slate plan, marketing initiatives, product, hopefully more transmedia.

“And then we have what we call the Sega Legacy IP, which is the ones you’re alluding to, that go back to the days when we were in the hardware business: arcade machines, Genesis / Mega Drive, and all that. And this is arguably the most interesting undertaking for transmedia. We just announced recently our plans to make a Shinobi film, and Eternal Champions has come out fairly recently, I believe, as well, as announced. And there are more that we’re working on.

“The interesting thing about that is you have a generation of folks who remember those titles fondly from their childhood or young adulthood, who are in their 40s or 50s. And then you have a younger generation that, frankly, really doesn’t have any connectivity to that IP.

“So, the challenge is, if we try to reinvent these IPs, how do we connect? Which platforms and how do we evolve the lure for these IPs that are lesser known, frankly speaking? And how do we connect with new generations?”