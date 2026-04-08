No Man’s Sky gets a new update adding Xeno Arena, a Pokémon style turn-based battle mode

The latest update for No Man’s Sky adds a new mode which appears to be similar to Pokémon.

Version 6.3 adds Xeno Arena, a new feature where players explore the universe to collect a team of creature companions, then use them to fight other creatures in turn-based battles.

“Adopt the wild fauna roaming planetary landscapes, and assemble them into battle teams to fight in simulated combat,” developer Hello Games‘ official description reads.

“Each creature has a unique set of battle moves, ranging from straightforward attacks to powerful status effects, and will perform differently based on their personality, battle traits, and physical characteristics.”

Each creature’s species and native climate affects its abilities, and players can earn experience which can then unlock genetic mutations for their creatures.

Multiplayer battles are also available. “Visit the station between realities – the Space Anomaly – to meet other Travellers and face off in a creature battle,” the description reads. “Knock out their entire team to win.”

Combat takes place on Holo-Arena tables, where holographic versions of each creature fight, ensuring the main creature remains safe. Holo-Arena tables can be found at planetary buildings, space stations, some planetary settlements and aboard the Space Anomaly.

As in Pokémon, creatures have different types – referred to here as affinities – which affect how well their moves work on opponents. “Fire-based companions may excel against frozen creatures, but find themselves vulnerable to radioactive attacks,” the developer says.

Players who become good at battling can work their way through the Arena League, a new faction which has been added to the game’s Catalogue and Guide. By winning battles, players can rise up the ranks of the league and win medals.

To handle the new battle mode, the maximum number of tamed creatures in the game has increased from 18 to 30, and when players scan a wild animal in Creature Survey mode they’ll also now be told its potential battle traits.

The full patch notes for the new update are as follows:

No Man’s Sky – Update 6.3 patch notes