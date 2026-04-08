No Man’s Sky gets a new update adding Xeno Arena, a Pokémon style turn-based battle mode
Update 6.3 lets players collect creature companions and make them fight others
The latest update for No Man’s Sky adds a new mode which appears to be similar to Pokémon.
Version 6.3 adds Xeno Arena, a new feature where players explore the universe to collect a team of creature companions, then use them to fight other creatures in turn-based battles.
“Adopt the wild fauna roaming planetary landscapes, and assemble them into battle teams to fight in simulated combat,” developer Hello Games‘ official description reads.
“Each creature has a unique set of battle moves, ranging from straightforward attacks to powerful status effects, and will perform differently based on their personality, battle traits, and physical characteristics.”
Each creature’s species and native climate affects its abilities, and players can earn experience which can then unlock genetic mutations for their creatures.
Multiplayer battles are also available. “Visit the station between realities – the Space Anomaly – to meet other Travellers and face off in a creature battle,” the description reads. “Knock out their entire team to win.”
Combat takes place on Holo-Arena tables, where holographic versions of each creature fight, ensuring the main creature remains safe. Holo-Arena tables can be found at planetary buildings, space stations, some planetary settlements and aboard the Space Anomaly.
As in Pokémon, creatures have different types – referred to here as affinities – which affect how well their moves work on opponents. “Fire-based companions may excel against frozen creatures, but find themselves vulnerable to radioactive attacks,” the developer says.
Players who become good at battling can work their way through the Arena League, a new faction which has been added to the game’s Catalogue and Guide. By winning battles, players can rise up the ranks of the league and win medals.
To handle the new battle mode, the maximum number of tamed creatures in the game has increased from 18 to 30, and when players scan a wild animal in Creature Survey mode they’ll also now be told its potential battle traits.
The full patch notes for the new update are as follows:
No Man’s Sky – Update 6.3 patch notes
The Holo-Arena and Creature Battles
- Added turn-based tactical Creature Battles, with all-new music, visual effects, cinematic cameras, and combat log.
- Players with adopted creatures can now assemble their companions into battle teams, and participate in simulated fights against creatures owned by alien lifeforms or other players.
- Each creature has a unique set of battle moves, influenced by their species and native climate. Battle moves include attacks, heals, stuns, shields, status effects, and more.
- Creatures in battle may sometimes dodge incoming attacks, perform bonus moves, or perform critical hits.
- Companions participating in battles will earn experience, gradually improving their combat prowess.
- Added a new interface for modifying the genetics of owned companion creatures, allowing upgrade of agility, health and combat battle traits.
- Added multiplayer Holo-Arena tables to the Space Anomaly, where players can challenge other Travellers to Creature Battles.
- Added Holo-Arena tables to planetary outposts, planetary archive buildings, space stations, and some settlement buildings, where players can challenge alien lifeforms to a Creature Battle.
- Alien lifeforms playing Creature Battles at space station Holo-Arenas are seasoned system champions. They will be more challenging to defeat than planetary lifeforms, but yield higher rewards.
- Winning Creature Battles will yield a number of rewards, including nanites, invitations to play against alien lifeforms, and retroviral pellets to more efficiently upgrade the battle traits of creature companions.
- A new Traveller NPC, Iteration: Oceanus, has arrived at the Space Anomaly.
- Oceanus is a creature-collecting enthusiast, and will introduce players to Creature Battles and the Arena League through a lightweight tutorial.
- Oceanus offers a fixed-seed daily challenge to all players.
The Arena League
- Added a new faction to the Catalogue & Guide: The Arena League.
- The Arena League offers 5 new varieties of ranked medal and accompanying guidance missions.
- A set of special titles are available for accomplishments in the Arena League.
- A set of unique companions are available as rewards for accomplishments in the Arena League.
Creature Survey Mode
- Added a Creature Survey mode to the Analysis Visor, displaying markers related to creatures, and revealing the battle traits as well as species information for targeted fauna.
Stability and Optimisation
- Implemented a number of significant optimisations on Nintendo Switch 2, improving rendering performance by up to 15%.
- Implemented tiled lighting on PC, significantly improving GPU performance when rendering lighting, especially at higher resolutions.
- Implemented a number of CPU performance optimisations related to lighting.
- Implemented a significant optimisation in player-built bases containing large farms of harvestable plants.
- Implemented a significant optimisation in inventory handling, improving performance in all instances of querying the contents of inventories (for example, during missions, when calculating ship stats based on installed tech, or when accessing a shop).
- Implemented a significant performance optimisation when viewing a Companion Register containing a large number of creatures.
- Implemented a significant performance optimisation when displaying the UI notification for adopting a creature companion.
- Implemented a number of optimisations related to the Analysis Visor and scanner technologies.
- Implemented a performance optimisation related to the rendering of planetary objects.
- Fixed a number of crashes on Nintendo Switch platforms.
- Fixed a number of rare crashes.
QOL and Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that could cause the camera to rotate when standing on a corvette.
- Fixed an issue that prevented interacting with modules on another player’s corvette.
- Fixed an issue that could cause asteroids to fade in and out erratically when first entering an asteroid field.
- Fixed an issue that could cause save game related issues for PC players with a Windows username containing non-ASCII characters.
- Fixed an issue that could cause an erroneous Cross-Save conflict dialog to appear after suspending and resuming the game on consoles.
- Fixed an issue that could cause missing interaction points in some planetary buildings.
- Fixed a dialogue issue in The Purge, where Artemis would make an inaccurate reference to a previous player choice.
- Improved the internal system used by missions to open the inventory to the most contextually relevant screen (for example, when being prompted to install a technology in a particular inventory).
- Fixed an issue that caused the Exploration Log on some planets to include extinct species in the count of total discoverable fauna and flora.
- Fixed an issue that caused some Twitch or Expedition rewards to display as “Available” at the Quicksilver Synthesis Bot when they had already been redeemed in another shop interface.
- Allowed the Egg Sequencer to access eggs stored in the Freighter inventory, providing the Freighter inventory is within range.
- Improved the visual clarity of which medal is selected in the Journey Milestones section of the Catalogue & Guide.
- Improved the appearance of a number of UI textures in 4K resolution.
- Fixed an issue that caused the labels for “Playfulness” and “Personality” to sometimes appear incorrectly at the Egg Sequencer.
- Fixed an issue that caused some rare crystal-based fauna to be invisible.
- Fixed an issue that caused companion accessory attachments to appear on some wild creatures on the Discoveries Page.
- Improved the appearance of some planetary trees on Nintendo Switch and in VR.
- Improved the lighting at Waste Processing Plants.
- Fixed a visual issue on the player model when equipping Autophage arms in combination with non-Autophage gloves.
- Fixed a visual clipping issue with corvette cockpits when flying into planetary atmosphere.
- Fixed an issue that caused companion eggs with regular shells to hatch into metal pieces.
- Fixed an audio issue with the Appearance Modifier on the Space Anomaly.
- Miscellaneous text fixes.