No Law, the next game from the team behind The Ascent, is a UE5 cyberpunk FPS

The Ascent studio Neon Giant has revealed its second game, and it’s a major visual departure from its debut offering.

No Law is a first-person shooter set in a cyber-noire city called Port Desire, and is being developed in Unreal Engine 5.

The game has players taking control of Grey Harker, an ex-military veteran who moved to Port Desire to tend to plants and get away from trouble, until trouble catches up with him again.

“When his peace is violently shattered, Harker must rely on his black-ops instincts and custom hardware to take back what was stolen and confront the city that wronged him”, the game’s synopsis reads.

Port Desire was designed to be a picturesque port carved into a cliff, but has fallen victim to “neon sleaze” and has become a “hub of import and excess, overflowing with colorful characters whose motives are as murky as the smog-filled skyline”.

Players will be able to take on missions stealthily, or “unleash chaos in open combat”, with Neon Giant promising that whatever decisions the player makes will change the game’s route.

“Each playthrough reveals new possibilities, allies, and outcomes, making No Law an immersive shooter defined as much by its story and morality as its firepower,” the studio says.

“No Law represents the next step for us as a studio,” Neon Giant managing director Claësaf Burén said. “With The Ascent, we built a strong foundation for how we approach worldbuilding, systems and storytelling.

“This new project takes everything we’ve learned and applies it to a completely different kind of experience – one that’s bigger, more reactive, and more personal than anything we’ve done before.”

VGC’s review of the studio’s first game The Ascent said: “When you break it down to its basic components, The Ascent doesn’t do anything that particularly pushes the genre forward in any way. But when it looks as phenomenal as this and is as thoroughly entertaining to play, it doesn’t have to.”

No Law will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, with no release window confirmed yet.