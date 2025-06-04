Nioh 3 announced for 2026, with a demo available today

Koei Tecmo has announced Nioh 3.

The game is planned for 2026.

A new trailer debuted alongside the game’s announcement during PlayStation‘s State of Play stream on Wednesday.

“To help celebrate the game’s announcement, we’re releasing a free limited-time demo of Nioh 3 exclusively on PlayStation 5, available today,” Team Ninja head Fumihiko Yasuda announced.

“In Nioh 3, the protagonist is a young warrior poised to become the next Shogun,” Yasuda added. “Why is he dedicated to battling against yokai? We’ll save those details for another day, but what we can tell you today is as the battles unfold, players will now be able to fight using two distinct combat styles: Samurai and Ninja.

“The Samurai style provides a gameplay experience similar to previous Nioh titles. New actions such as Arts Proficiency, which enhances the power of martial arts, and Deflect, which allows players to block enemy attacks at the last moment have been added, helping create a series of intense and deadly face-to-face confrontations.

“Meanwhile, the Ninja style excels in quick movements like dodging and aerial actions, giving ninjas the advantage of being able to attack from outside of the enemy’s range by utilizing a variety of “Ninjitsu” techniques according to the situation on the battlefield. Players have the ability to use techniques like Mist, which leaves a clone after an attack, and Evade, which allows for narrowly avoiding enemy strikes. Both techniques help players outmaneuver foes while delivering devastating speed attacks from behind.”

According to the developer, players will be able to switch between Samurai and Ninja style instantly at any time.

“Based on the tendencies of the enemies and stages, some players will prefer to switch seamlessly between Samurai and Ninja techniques, while others will choose to fight using only one style continuously based on the challenge ahead,” Yasuda explained. “Feel free to play with the style you like best as you battle some of the fiercest enemies we’ve created to date.”