Nintendo’s Switch Mario Galaxy collection will retail for $70

Nintendo’s just-announced Super Mario Galaxy Switch collection will retail for $70, it’s been confirmed.

That means the two-game collection will cost $10 more than Nintendo’s last anniversary collection, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which included three titles and was only on sale for a year.

For those who already own 3D All-Stars, which includes the first Mario Galaxy game, Nintendo has confirmed that it will sell Galaxy and Galaxy 2 individually digitally for $40 / £34 each.

Nintendo was the first console manufacturer to introduce $80 / £75 game pricing this year, with the introduction of Switch 2 and launch title Mario Kart World.

In addition to some first-party games, Nintendo’s Switch 2 Editions of original Switch games, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Kirby, also retail for $80.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 for Nintendo Switch was announced earlier today, and arrives on October 2 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.

According to Nintendo, both titles feature improved UI, the option to play with button and stick or motion controls, an in-game music player, new Storybook content, and enhanced resolution. For Nintendo Switch 2, a free update will add 4K resolution support for both titles.