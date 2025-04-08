Nintendo’s Switch 2 ‘Edition’ Switch 1 ports cost £67 in the UK

Nintendo’s Switch 2 ‘Editions’ of original Switch games, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Party Jamboree, will cost £67 in the UK, it’s been confirmed.

The UK pricing was confirmed as general pre-orders started rolling out on Tuesday.

According to retail listings, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo Switch 2 Editions will all cost £66.99 physically in the UK. It was previously confirmed that Switch 2 Editions will cost $80 in the US.

Nintendo’s ‘variable’ pricing strategy for Switch 2 means that its first-party launch games also have different prices. Mario Kart World will cost £75 physically, while Donkey Kong Bananza will retail for the same price (£67) as the Switch 2 Edition games.

Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller will retail for £75, Joy-Con 2 controllers for £75, and the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera for £50.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of games will feature improvements such as better visuals, or exclusive features.

Switch 2 Edition games are separate from standard Switch 2 backwards compatibility and need to either be purchased separately, or upgraded to for owners of Switch 1 versions.

Nintendo hasn’t announced how much each individual upgrade will cost. However, for both Zelda games, subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online service will receive the upgrades for free.

Nintendo has also announced that several future titles will receive Nintendo Switch 2 Editions, such as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The platform holder has confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $450 / £395 and launch worldwide on Thursday, June 5. VGC played Nintendo Switch 2 following last week’s Nintendo Direct, and you can read our full impressions via the link.