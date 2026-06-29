Nintendo’s Splatoon Raiders Nintendo Direct presentation takes place this week

The video will reveal more about the single-player Splatoon spin-off

Nintendo’s Splatoon Raiders Nintendo Direct presentation takes place this week

Nintendo has confirmed the date and time of its upcoming Splatoon Raiders Nintendo Direct presentation.

During its main Nintendo Direct presentation earlier this month, Nintendo said a separate Nintendo Direct focused solely on Splatoon Raiders was planned for later in June.

It has now confirmed that this will take place on Tuesday, June 30 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST.

According to Nintendo, the Splatoon Raiders Direct will last around 15 minutes, and will provide “fresh details on the single-player spin-off”.

It will then be followed by a new Nintendo Treehouse stream, which will showcase another 30 minutes of gameplay.

Set for release on July 23 as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, Splatoon Raiders is a single-player game where players take on the role of a mechanic, “embarking on a high-stakes adventure across the mysterious Spirhalite Islands”.

Players will meet returning characters Frye, Shiver, and Big Man, a trio of “swashbuckling musicians who make up the splat-tacular band Deep Cut”.

Although it’s primarily designed as a single-player PvE game, Splatoon Raiders also supports co-op for up to four players, either online or via a local wireless connection.

“Customise your appearance and your loadout and get ready to raid the islands for treasure,” a synopsis for the game reads. “Using a variety of mechanical gadgets and ink-splattering weapons, splat scores of enemies called Salmonids, conquer raids and salvage loot on your journey through the one-of-a-kind Splatoon universe.”

New Amiibo featuring the trio in their new looks from Splatoon Raiders will also be released alongside the game on July 23.

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