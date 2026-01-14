Nintendo’s share price has dropped 33% in the last five months in Japan

Nintendo’s share price in Japan is now 33% lower than it was five months ago.

As noted by GameSpark, Nintendo‘s share price dropped to ¥9,950 ($62.70) on Tuesday, the first time the price has dropped below ¥10,000 since April 2025.

Back in August 2025, the share price reached a high point of ¥14,795 ($93.23) – the highest share price ever recorded for the company – but has dropped notably since then.

While the reasons for a company’s rise or fall in share price can only ever be speculated, it appears likely that the record high in August 2025 was due to Switch 2 smashing sales records in Japan and in the US following its June 2025 release.

The subsequent drop, then, can likely be attributed to such factors as a slowing of Switch 2 sales over Christmas (albeit still comfortably outselling its predecessor at this stage) and a lack of a ‘killer app’ six months into the console’s life.

Shareholders will also doubtlessly be concerned about the potential of future price increases as a result of the increasingly high cost of RAM, and ongoing tariffs, most notably in America.

Last week Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said the company was keeping a close eye on Switch 2’s profit margin as the increase in memory prices and international tariffs remain an ongoing issue in the industry.

“We procure from suppliers based on our medium- to long-term business plans, but the current memory market is very volatile,” he told Kyoto Shimbun (via machine translation). “There is no immediate impact on earnings, but it is something we must monitor closely.”

When asked if Nintendo could increase prices depending on its future procurement costs, Furukawa said that was hypothetical and he couldn’t comment.

While the decline in Nintendo’s share price over the past five months in Japan is stark, it should be noted that it follows a similarly stark rise.

Nintendo’s share price had never risen above ¥10,000 at any point in its history before 2025, and sat at around ¥2,400 when the Switch launched in March 2017. Even during the height of the Wii’s popularity the company’s share price was never greater than ¥7,000.

As it currently stands, then, the company’s share price is still higher than it ever was before 2025, but a 33% drop over five months will be a cause of concern for shareholders regardless, and has the potential to keep dropping if the situation isn’t improved.