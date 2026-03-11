Nintendo’s share price climbs 15% in two days following the success of Pokémon Pokopia

Nintendo’s share price has seen a turnaround in fortune this week following the release of Pokémon Pokopia.

The Switch company’s share price has consistently been dropping since November from a high point of ¥14,105 ($89.09) per share on November 6, down to a low point of just ¥8,350 ($52.74) on February 13 – a drop of more than 40%.

However, as reported by Bloomberg, Nintendo‘s share price saw a surge this week, jumping from ¥9,120 ($57.60) on Tuesday to as much as ¥10,075 ($63.65) today – a 10.4% increase – before finally closing at ¥9,932 ($62.74).

Given that the share price was just ¥8,606 ($54.37) on Monday, that means since the week started, the share price has increased by around 15%.

The bump is being attributed to the early success of Pokémon Pokopia, which appears to be experiencing widespread shortages of its physical version, with major retailers worldwide claiming to be sold out.

In the US, Pokopia – which is currently the highest-rated Pokémon game ever on Metacritic – is currently sold out at Walmart, GameStop, Target and even Nintendo’s official store. It’s a similar situation in other regions, including the UK, Australia, and others, where major retailers are already sold out.

“The Pokémon game was a dark horse,” Toyo Securities senior analyst Hideki Yasuda told Bloomberg. “It was totally off people’s radars, making its popularity a positive development.”

Further reading Pokémon Pokopia Review: Minecraft and Animal Crossing combine in Pokémon’s best spin-off Late grinding can’t dull the shine of a Nintendo Switch 2 adventure we’re still playing hundreds of hours later

Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal also told the publication that Switch 2 momentum was “surging thanks to the viral hit” and might have helped to counteract the “memory cost headwinds” that have been affecting the share price of numerous tech companies.

Despite the positive climb in share price, the company still has some way to go before it can get close to its August 2025 share price of ¥14,795 ($93.41), though given that was the highest share price ever recorded for the company, it may be unrealistic to expect that any time soon.

In January Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said the company was keeping a close eye on Switch 2’s profit margin as the increase in memory prices and international tariffs remain an ongoing issue in the industry.

“We procure from suppliers based on our medium- to long-term business plans, but the current memory market is very volatile,” he told Kyoto Shimbun (via machine translation). “There is no immediate impact on earnings, but it is something we must monitor closely.”