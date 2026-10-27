Nintendo’s next Indie World showcase will take place this week

Nintendo has announced a new Indie World showcase, taking place this week.

The presentation will stream on Wednesday, October 28 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm GMT.

According to Nintendo, the presentation will last around 15 minutes, at least in the West.

Nintendo’s Japanese account on X has also promoted the show but says it will last 25 minutes – this suggests Japan will get a different version featuring more games, some of which are likely set to only release in that country.

The last Indie World showcase took place back in March and lasted around 18 minutes.

Highlights of the previous presentation included Denshattack, Mixtape, InKonbini, Grave Seasons, Outbound, Ratatan and Blue Prince.

Join us on Oct 28 at 7am PT for a new #IndieWorld Showcase! Tune in for roughly 15 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.



Watch here: https://t.co/yXkwvRMfTg pic.twitter.com/lwSQDXmdXk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 27, 2026

Last week marked the 15th anniversary of the first Nintendo Direct presentation, which was published on October 21, 2011.

The half-hour show, which was only in Japanese, was hosted by the late Satoru Iwata and focused on upcoming Nintendo 3DS and Wii games. This was accompanied by a shorter English-language version hosted by Reggie Fils-Aime.

Since then, the company has regularly published new Nintendo Direct presentations, including spin-off shows such as Indie World (formerly the Nindies Showcase), Pokémon Direct, the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and game-specific Directs.

The last major Nintendo Direct took place last month and showed off 57 games during its 45-minute duration.

Highlights included Metroid Ravenous, Kirby and the World Beyond, Monster Hunter Wilds, Final Fantasy 7 Revelation and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Definitive Edition.