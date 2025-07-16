Nintendo’s next competitive Switch 2 online game is getting a free trial

Nintendo’s upcoming vehicular basketball game, Drag x Drive, is getting a free trial ahead of its full release.

Announced on Wednesday, Nintendo will hold the Drag x Drive: Global Jam event, exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members.

Players will be able to download Drag x Drive ahead of release, Nintendo said, and then it will be playable during three set online sessions listed below:

Saturday, August 9th

3:00 – 7:00 (PT) / 11:00 – 15:00 (UK time)

17:00 – 21:00 (PT) / 01:00 – 05:00 (UK time)

Sunday, August 10th

9:00 – 13:00 (PT) / 17:00 – 21:00 (UK time)

The full game will release for Nintendo Switch 2 on August 14.

Drag x Drive is a wheelchair basketball game in which players use the mouse controls on both Joy-Con 2 controllers, and move them forwards and backwards to emulate the moving of a wheelchair.

Players can then lift a Joy-Con 2 controller to throw the ball, in an attempt to get it in the basket and score points.

Drag x Drive appears to be limited to a 3v3 online mode, since different team sizes and solo play haven’t been mentioned, and the game carries a budget price point of $20 / £17.

VGC went hands-on with Drag x Drive at a Nintendo Switch 2 event back in April and found that the controls worked very well, but that many unknowns remained at the time, including how varied the gameplay would be and how much the game will depend on finding a team willing to work together.