Nintendo’s new Switch 2 site is a secret treasure trove of thousands of video game wallpapers

Nintendo has launched a new site for Switch 2 game compatibility, but it may prove more useful for something else entirely.

The new Nintendo Switch 2 Compatibility Information site lets players search for any Nintendo Switch game listed on the eShop, for advice on how well it runs on Switch 2.

While the vast majority of results return the message “Supported – Game behaviour is consistent with Nintendo Switch”, others flag potential issues or note when issues previously existed.

For example, the listing page for Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics – which used to have issues on Switch 2 before these were fixed – also says the game is ‘Supported’ but notes that “previously identified issues have been resolved with an update”.

However, as spotted by VGC Discord member Chron, the site also has an unwitting secondary purpose as an archive of video game wallpaper.

Every single game listed on the site includes a 1080p image of the game artwork and title. By looking up a game, right-clicking the artwork and saving it to their PC, users can then use the image as desktop wallpaper.

Here are some examples taken from the site, to show the diversity of the game ‘wallpapers’ available.

According to the US Nintendo website there are currently more than 26,000 games listed on the North American Nintendo Switch eShop.

It appears that all of them, no matter how niche, can be searched on the Nintendo Switch 2 Compatibility Information site.

This is presumably because it’s pulling from the eShop database, where 1080p title artwork is presumably a requirement to be listed on the eShop.

It’s also possible to change the region of the Switch 2 Compatibility Information site.

By doing this you’ll get the artwork of each game as listed in that particular region’s eShop.

By changing the region to Japan, for example, you’ll be able to get the Japanese shop artwork for each game, including Japanese logos.

The site has no filter in place to remove games that may be deemed less important than others – it seems that every game on the eShop is present here.

This includes games such as Bullseye, one of the only games to score 1 star on VGC.

This also means, rather awkwardly, that it contains art for the numerous hentai-themed games on the eShop.